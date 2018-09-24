Home / The Star News / Weekend prep scoreboard

Weekend prep scoreboard



Medford running back Garret Hill gets through a hole opened by Doug Way (84), Peyton Kuhn (12) and Nick Retterath (57) and sprints to a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the Raiders' 22-18 homecoming win over Antigo. Medford clinched playoff eligibility with the win and remained tied with Ashland atop the GNC at 3-0. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Brayden Boie got one carry in the first half of Saturday's game at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and made it count, breaking this tackle on his way to an 80-yard touchdown that put the Pirates up 12-0 in the second quarter. Gilman won 42-6 to go to 3-1 in the CloverWood Conference. The Pirates can clinch the school's first playoff berth since 2012 by beating Athens on Friday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Lauryn Strick hits a strong backhand shot from the baseline during a number-one doubles match with Lakeland at Saturday's GNC tournament in Minocqua. Strick and Mariah Leader won this match and finished fourth in the flight. Medford was fifth in the team standings. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Mon, 09/24/2018 - 9:22am mattf

FOOTBALL
Great Northern Conference
Medford 22, Antigo 18
Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 21
Lakeland 30, Merrill 18
Ashland 46, Northland Pines 6 (nc)

Standings
Ashland 3-0, 5-1; Medford 3-0, 4-2; Mosinee 3-1, 4-2; Antigo 2-2, 2-4; Lakeland 1-3, 2-4; Merrill 0-3, 1-5; Rhinelander 0-3, 1-5.
Sept. 28: Medford at Mosinee, Lakeland at Ashland, Wausau East at Antigo (nc).
Sept. 29: Rhinelander at Merrill.

CloverWood Conference
Gilman 42, W.R. Assumption 6
Abbotsford 41, Greenwood 14
Loyal 54, Athens 26
Owen-Withee 53, Thorp 14

Standings
Loyal 4-0, 5-1; Abbotsford 4-0, 5-1; Gilman 3-1, 5-1; Greenwood 2-2, 3-3; Athens 1-3, 2-4; W.R. Assumption 1-3, 1-5; Owen-Withee 1-3, 1-5; Thorp 0-4, 0-5.
Sept. 28: Athens at Gilman, Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, Loyal at Thorp.
Sept. 29: Greenwood at W.R. Assumption.

Marawood Conference
Stratford 41, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Auburndale 35, Marathon 6
Tomahawk 42, Chequamegon 6
Edgar 48, Laconia 0 (nc)

Standings
Edgar 3-0, 6-0; Stratford 3-0, 5-1; Rib Lake-Prentice, 2-1, 3-3; Auburndale 2-2, 2-4; Marathon 1-2, 2-4; Tomahawk 1-3, 3-3; Chequamegon 0-4, 1-4.
Sept. 28: Tomahawk at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL); Marathon at Edgar, Auburndale at Stratford.
Sept. 29: Eleva-Strum at Chequamegon (nc).

GIRLS TENNIS
GNC Tournament at Lakeland
1. Antigo, 32
2. Rhinelander, 30
3. S.P. Pacelli, 17
4. Newman Catholic, 15
5. Medford, 9
6. Lakeland, 2
T7. Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0
Medford’s Brooke Sommer, honorable mention at #4 singles

Final standings
1. Rhinelander, 114 points; 2. Antigo, 112 points; 3. Newman Catholic, 83 points; 4. S.P. Pacelli 77 points; 5. Medford, 63 points; *6. Lakeland, 20 points; *7. Columbus Catholic, 10 points; 8. Phillips, 4 points.
*-Lakeland and Columbus Catholic have not played their dual meet.

VOLLEYBALL
Medford Invitational
Medford (3-1) places second; Gilman (1-3) places sixth
Medford defeated Gilman 25-21, 25-22
Medford defeated Ashland 25-22, 25-15
Gilman defeated Ashland 25-18, 16-25, 22-20
Bloomer defeated Medford 25-21, 25-12
Medford defeated Columbus Catholic 25-13, 19-25, 18-16
Stanley-Boyd defeated Gilman 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Tomahawk defeated Gilman 25-16, 25-21
Next: Medford at Eau Claire Memorial, Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Gilman at Neillsville-Granton, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here