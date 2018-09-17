Weekend prep scoreboard
FOOTBALL
Great Northern Conference
Medford 26, Menominee, Mich. 7 (nc)
Ashland 32, Merrill 20
Mosinee 45, Lakeland 27
Antigo 24, Rhinelander 13
Standings
Ashland 3-0, 4-1; Medford 2-0, 3-2; Mosinee 2-1, 3-2; Antigo 2-1, 2-3; Merrill 0-2, 1-4; Rhinelander 0-2, 1-4; Lakeland 0-3, 1-4.
Sept. 21: Antigo at Medford, Merrill at Lakeland, Mosinee at Rhinelander, Ashland at Northland Pines (nc).
Marawood Conference
Rib Lake-Prentice 6, Marathon 0
Auburndale 35, Tomahawk 0
Edgar 64, Chequamegon 0
Stratford 34, Marengo, Ill. 33 (nc)
Standings
Edgar 3-0, 5-0; Stratford 2-0, 4-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 2-0, 3-2; Marathon 1-1, 2-3; Auburndale 1-2, 1-4; Tomahawk 0-3, 2-3; Chequamegon 0-3, 1-4
Sept. 21: Rib Lake-Prentice at Stratford, Marathon at Auburndale, Chequamegon at Tomahawk, Edgar at Laconia (nc).
CloverWood Conference
Gilman 55, Thorp 6
Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15
Greenwood 14, Athens 12
Abbotsford 41, W.R. Assumption6
Standings
Loyal 3-0, 4-1; Abbotsford 3-0, 4-1; Gilman 2-1, 4-1; Greenwood 2-1, 3-2; Athens 1-2, 2-3; W.R. Assumption 1-2, 1-4; Thorp 0-3, 0-4; Owen-Withee 0-3, 0-5.
Sept. 21: Abbotsford at Greenwood, Thorp at Owen-Withee, Athens at Loyal.
Sept. 22: Gilman at W.R. Assumption, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wausau East Smiley Invitational
Girls Division 2-3 race
1. Medford, 68
2. Boscobel, 143
3. Tomahawk, 154
4. Little Chute, 190
5. Marathon, 194
22. Prentice-Rib Lake, 569
Girls Division 2 scoring
1. Medford, 37
2. Tomahawk, 87
3. Little Chute, 102
4. Mosinee, 133
5. Kiel, 141
Girls Division 3 scoring
1. Boscobel, 63
2. Auburndale, 92
3. Marathon, 93
4. Rosholt, 102
5. Albany, 142
Top local individuals
6. Franny Seidel, Med., 20:09.99 (2nd in D2); 9. Grace Kelley, Med., 20:30.15 (3rd); 10. Alicia Kawa, Med., 20:31.14 (4th); 18. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:12.33 (9th in D3); 25. Lauren Meyer, Med., 21:38.11 (25th).
Boys Division 2-3 race
1. Rosholt, 108
2. Shorewood, 118
3. G-E-T, 139
4. Medford, 150
5. Madison Edgewood, 151
Prentice-Rib Lake, incomplete
Boys Division 2 scoring
1. Shorewood, 88
2. G-E-T, 104
3. Madison Edgewood, 113
4. Medford, 118
5. Mosinee, 125
Boys Division 3 scoring
1. Rosholt, 28
2. Boscobel, 69
3. Athens, 70
4. Marathon, 121
5. Phillips, 160
Prentice-Rib Lake, incomplete
Top local individuals
20. Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:33.61 (14th in D2); 22. Ray Zirngible, Med., 17:42.3 (16th); 24. Joey Sullivan, Med., 17:42.8 (18th); 25. Mason Rudolph, Med., 17:43.21 (19th); 28. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 17:51.4 (7th in D3).
VOLLEYBALL
GNC Meet #1 at Rhinelander
Antigo defeated Medford 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, 15-10
Mosinee defeated Medford 25-21, 25-9, 25-19
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Wisconsin Rapids Quad
Medford 3, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Medford 0
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.