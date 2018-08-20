Weekend prep scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford won the D.C. Everest Invitational championship with 28 points.

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Menomonie Relays

1. Menomonie, 502

2. Chippewa Falls, 494

3. River Falls, 422

4. Medford, 386

5. La Crosse Logan-Central, 350

6. Eau Claire North, 306

7. Marshfield, 262

Medford’s Erin Bergman, Aubrey Buskerud, Kaylee Seifert and Avery Apfelbeck win 200-yard freestyle relay.

Next: Medford at Marshfield Sprint Invitational, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Rice Lake 46, Medford 32

Raiders rush for 318 yards and score four second-half TDs.

Next: Medford at Chippewa Falls, Friday at 7 p.m.

Rib Lake-Prentice 28, Athens 6

Hawks’ Trace Brayton runs for two TDs, throws for another.

Next: Pittsville at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL), Friday at 7 p.m.

Gilman 48, Laona-Wabeno 0

Next: Gilman at Abbotsford, Friday at 7 p.m.