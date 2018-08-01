Weekend prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 49, Marathon 48

Gracie Weinke scores game-winning basket in final seconds.

Redmen stay on top in Marawood North at 7-1, 10-2.

Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Lakeland 90, Medford 72

Lakeland outscores Raiders in battle of 3-0 teams in Great Northern Conference

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Both teams are 3-1 in GNC.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 53, Lakeland 44

Raiders (4-5) win second straight GNC road game, have won three of last four games.

Next: Medford at Wausau West, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 25

Next: Cornell at Gilman, Monday at 5:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Fred Lehrke Invitational at D.C. Everest

1. Stratford, 477

2. Medford, 238

3. D.C. Everest, 222

4. Denmark, 209

5. Milwaukee Marquette, 173

6. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 172

7. Rosholt, 167

8. Janesville Parker, 154

9. Kettle Moraine, 122

10. Auburndale, 100

11. Mosinee, 96

12. Appleton Xavier, 32

Dane Higgins (120 pounds), Andy Poetzl (138 pounds) and Kolten Hanson (160 pounds) won championships for Medford.

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Cadott Invitational

1. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, 548

2. Cadott, 478

3. Durand, 370

4. Glenwood City, 324

5. Phillips, 295

6. Prescott, 285

7. Whitehall, 283

8. G-E-T/M-M JV, 265.5

9. Hayward-Northwood, 250

10. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 245.5

11. Flambeau, 240

12. Eau Claire Regis, 139.5

13. Thorp, 138

14. Bruce, 65

Zach Person (152 pounds) and Bryce Nichols (220) finish second for C-G-LH.

Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Ladysmith Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 7, Medford 1

Next: Lakeland Co-op at Medford, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

CURLING

Tietge Bonspiel at Wausau Curling Center

Medford varsity girls finish 2-1, beating D.C. Everest III and Lodi

Medford varsity boys finish 1-2, beating Stevens Point II

Medford JV girls finish 1-2, beating Kettle Moraine

Medford JV boys finish 0-3

Next: Wausau East at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.