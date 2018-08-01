Home / The Star News / Weekend prep scoreboard

Weekend prep scoreboard



Medford's Hannah Quante gets spun around by McKenzie Ebert of Northland Pines during the first period of the Raiders' 7-1 loss to the Eagles Friday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Dain Strick finds an opening in Lakeland's defense and gets to the rim during the Raiders' 53-44 win over the Thunderbirds Friday. Photo by Nick Sabato/The Lakeland TimesRaider Brynn Rau pulls up and takes a jump shot during Medford's 90-72 loss in shootout at Lakeland Friday night. Photo by Nick Sabato/The Lakeland Times
Mon, 01/08/2018 - 9:21am mattf

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 49, Marathon 48
Gracie Weinke scores game-winning basket in final seconds.
Redmen stay on top in Marawood North at 7-1, 10-2.
Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Lakeland 90, Medford 72
Lakeland outscores Raiders in battle of 3-0 teams in Great Northern Conference
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Both teams are 3-1 in GNC.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 53, Lakeland 44
Raiders (4-5) win second straight GNC road game, have won three of last four games.
Next: Medford at Wausau West, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 25
Next: Cornell at Gilman, Monday at 5:45 p.m.

WRESTLING
Fred Lehrke Invitational at D.C. Everest
1. Stratford, 477
2. Medford, 238
3. D.C. Everest, 222
4. Denmark, 209
5. Milwaukee Marquette, 173
6. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 172
7. Rosholt, 167
8. Janesville Parker, 154
9. Kettle Moraine, 122
10. Auburndale, 100
11. Mosinee, 96
12. Appleton Xavier, 32
Dane Higgins (120 pounds), Andy Poetzl (138 pounds) and Kolten Hanson (160 pounds) won championships for Medford.
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Cadott Invitational
1. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, 548
2. Cadott, 478
3. Durand, 370
4. Glenwood City, 324
5. Phillips, 295
6. Prescott, 285
7. Whitehall, 283
8. G-E-T/M-M JV, 265.5
9. Hayward-Northwood, 250
10. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 245.5
11. Flambeau, 240
12. Eau Claire Regis, 139.5
13. Thorp, 138
14. Bruce, 65
Zach Person (152 pounds) and Bryce Nichols (220) finish second for C-G-LH.
Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Ladysmith Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Northland Pines 7, Medford 1
Next: Lakeland Co-op at Medford, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

CURLING
Tietge Bonspiel at Wausau Curling Center
Medford varsity girls finish 2-1, beating D.C. Everest III and Lodi
Medford varsity boys finish 1-2, beating Stevens Point II
Medford JV girls finish 1-2, beating Kettle Moraine
Medford JV boys finish 0-3
Next: Wausau East at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here