Weekend prep scoreboard

Medford's Mackenzie Fries sprints toward an uncontested basket during the second half of the Raiders' 60-33 blowout win over Mosinee Friday. Fries was one of three Raiders to score 10 or more points in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJacie Gajewski scores and is fouled late in Friday's win for Medford. Gajewski was instant offense off the bench, scoring 10 points in last six minutes. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mon, 12/18/2017 - 9:03am mattf
Raiders, Redmen continue winning ways in girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 60, Mosinee 33
Medford (4-3 overall) remains tied with Lakeland atop GNC at 3-0
Next: Medford at Nekoosa, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Rib Lake 65, Edgar 31
Rib Lake (7-1 overall) in first place in Marawood North at 5-1.
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilman 64, Granton 26
Dallas Skabroud scores 20 to lead Pirates to second win.
Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Edgar 60, Rib Lake 25
Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING
Tomahawk Invitational
1. Tomahawk, 282
2. Cadott, 255.5
3. Ladysmith, 215
4. Phillips, 211.5
5. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 176.5
6. Hayward-Northwood, 157
7. Rosholt, 151
8. Onalaska Luther, 144.5
9. Crandon, 144
10. Marathon, 129.5
11. Kingsford, Mich., 105
12. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 83
13. Elcho, 76
14. Three Lakes-Phelps, 69
15. Chequamegon, 49
Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe’s Sam Pickerign (126 pounds), Spencer Kraus (145) and Zach Person (160) all place second.
Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Phillips, Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Amery Co-op 8, Medford 0
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Lakeland Co-op 9, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Northern Edge holiday tournament, Dec. 28-30 in Rhinelander.

