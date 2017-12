Weekend prep scoreboard

Saturday, December 9

WRESTLING

Medford 1st at Amherst Scramble

1. Medford, 286.5

2. Wausau West, 208

3. Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, 184

4. Little Chute, 173.5

5. Berlin, 163

6. New London, 142.5

7. Amherst, 95

8. Wausau East, 68

9. Tri-County, 54

10. Three Lakes, 52

11. Oakfield, 43

12. Lourdes Academy and Appleton Xavier, 37

14. Thorp, 36

Medford’s Jake Brunner (113 pounds), Dane Higgins (120), Walker Ewan (126), Andy Poetzl (145), Kolten Hanson (170) and Jake Rau (195) win weight class championships.

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe 12th at Barron Invitational

1. Clear Lake, 494

2. Barron, 391

3. Osceola, 374

4. Lakeland, 332

5. Menomonie Gold, 314

6. Ashland, 305.5

7. Unity, 254.5

8. Hayward and Luck Co-op, 237

10. Abbotsford-Colby and Flambeau, 208

12. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 175

13. Turtle Lake, 103

14. Bruce, 101

15. Menomonie Maroon, 94

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe’s Zach Person wins 160-pound championship.

Next: Cameron at Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe (C), Thursday at 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Medford 7th at Rhinelander Snowflake Invitational

1. Ashland, 131.55

2. Marshfield, 127.025

3. Superior, 123.1

4. Antigo, 121.8

5. Rhinelander, 119.3

6. Negaunee, Mich., 117.75

7. Medford, 112.85

8. Lakeland, 107.325

9. Mosinee, 105.175

10. Chequamegon, 91.375

Next: Chequamegon at Medford, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Friday, December 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 70, Chequamegon 45

Next: Rib Lake at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 63, Granton 19

Next: Gilman at Thorp, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Chequamegon 5, Medford 2

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

CURLING

Medford at Portage, Battle of the Brooms

Medford varsity boys win traveling broom with 7-6 win over Portage varsity

Medford varsity boys over Portage JV 15-3

Portage varsity girls over Medford varsity 14-6

Portage JV girls over Medford varsity 9-7

Portage JV boys over Medford JV 9-0

Portage varsity boys over Medford JV 7-2

Portage JV girls over Medford JV 11-3

Portage varsity girls over Medford JV 15-2

Next: Wausau West at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.