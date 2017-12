Weekend prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Ellsworth Invitational

1. Ellsworth, 255

2. Sparta, 172.5

3. Mora, Minn., 144

4. Medford, 121

5. Prescott, 118.5

6. Cadott, 97

7. Northwestern, 96

8. Dover-Eyota, Minn., 94

9. Spring Valley-Elmwood, 47

10. Unity, 43

11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Minn., 36

12. Eau Claire North, 32

Medford’s Kolten Hanson was the 170-pound champion. Dane Higgins placed second at 120 pounds. Jake Rau was second at 195 pounds.

Next: Medford at Chequamegon, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 70, Tomahawk 32

Raiders (1-3) get first win of the season.

Next: Medford at Wausau East, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

D.C. Everest 66, Medford 39

Next: Medford at Chippewa Falls, Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m.

Stratford 56, Rib Lake 28

Neillsville 80, Gilman 51

Next: Gilman at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Marshfield 7, Medford 1

Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.