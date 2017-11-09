Home / The Star News / Weekend football scoreboard

Medford's Garret Hill follows blocks from Brady Loertscher (l.) and Ean Wilson at the start of a 52-yard touchdown run that puts the Raiders up 28-0 two plays into the second half of Friday's 36-7 win over Rhinelander. Hill had 197 yards and 3 touchdowns in 15 carries. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Dallas Skabroud brings down Owen-Withee quarterback Paul Heggemeier for a loss during the Pirates' 13-6 loss at Owen-Withee Friday night. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsRib Lake-Prentice wide receiver John Henry Hopkins can't break free from this tackle at the end of a 4-yard catch during the first quarter of the Hawks' 44-0 loss to Lake Country Lutheran Saturday at Wautoma. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Raiders get into win column

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford 36, Rhinelander 7
Antigo, 47, Lakeland 8
Mosinee 28, Ashland 12
Merrill 48, Wausau East 7 (nc)
Standings: Antigo (2-0 GNC, 3-1 overall); Merrill (1-0, 2-2); Lakeland (1-1, 2-2); Medford (1-1, 1-3); Mosinee (1-1, 1-3); Rhinelander (0-1, 1-3); Ashland (0-2, 1-3).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Owen-Withee 13, Gilman 6
W.R. Assumption 27, Athens 21
Loyal 44, Greenwood 0
Abbotsford 56, Thorp 21
Standings: Loyal (3-0 CW, 3-1 overall); Abbotsford (2-0, 3-1); Owen-Withee (2-0, 2-2); W.R. Assumption (1-1, 2-2); Thorp (1-1, 2-2); Gilman (0-2, 2-2); Greenwood (0-2, 1-3); Athens (0-3, 0-4).

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Lake Country Lutheran 44, Rib Lake-Prentice 0 (nc)
Stratford 50, Tomahawk 14
Edgar 43, Auburndale 0
Marathon 53, Chequamegon 0
Standings: Edgar (2-0 MW, 4-0 overall); Stratford (2-0, 3-1); Marathon (1-0, 3-1); Auburndale (1-1, 2-2); Rib Lake-Prentice (0-1, 1-3); Tomahawk (0-2, 1-3); Chequamegon (0-2, 0-4).

