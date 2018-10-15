Week 9 football scoreboard
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Ashland 28, Medford 12
Antigo 28, Merrill 8
Lakeland 24, Rhinelander 18
Mosinee 48, Wausau East 8 (nc)
Final standings
Ashland 6-0, 8-1; Mosinee 5-1, 7-2; Medford 4-2, 5-4; Antigo 3-3, 4-5; Lakeland 2-4, 3-6; Merrill 1-5, 2-7; Rhinelander 0-6, 1-8.
WIAA Div. 3 playoff bracket
All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m.
#5 Medford at #4 Onalaska
#8 Hayward at #1 Rice Lake
#6 La Crosse Logan at #3 New Richmond
#7 Sparta at #2 Ashland
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Gilman 41, Greenwood 0
Abbotsford 49, Loyal 22
W.R. Assumption 48, Thorp 8
Owen-Withee 43, Athens 20
Final standings
Abbotsford 7-0, 8-1; Loyal 6-1, 7-2; Gilman 5-2, 7-2; W.R. Assumption 4-3, 4-5; Greenwood 3-4, 4-5; Owen-Withee 2-5, 2-7; Athens 1-6, 2-7; Thorp 0-7, 0-8.
WIAA Div. 7 playoff bracket
All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m., except where noted
#6 Elmwood-Plum City at #3 Gilman
#7 Hurley at #2 Loyal (6 p.m.)
#5 Turtle Lake at #4 Clear Lake
#8 Greenwood at #1 Edgar
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Rib Lake-Prentice 50, Chequamegon 6
Edgar 26, Stratford 20
Tomahawk 20, Marathon 18
Auburndale 42, Whitehall 0 (nc)
Final standings
Edgar 6-0, 9-0; Stratford 5-1, 7-2; Rib Lake-Prentice 4-2, 5-4; Auburndale 3-3, 4-5; Tomahawk 2-4, 4-5; Marathon 1-5, 2-7; Chequamegon 0-6, 1-8.
WIAA Div. 5 playoff bracket
All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m.
#8 Rib Lake-Prentice at #1 Kewaunee
#5 Peshtigo at #4 Southern Door
#6 Bonduel at #3 Colby
#7 Northland Pines at #2 Stratford