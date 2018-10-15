Week 9 football scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Ashland 28, Medford 12

Antigo 28, Merrill 8

Lakeland 24, Rhinelander 18

Mosinee 48, Wausau East 8 (nc)

Final standings

Ashland 6-0, 8-1; Mosinee 5-1, 7-2; Medford 4-2, 5-4; Antigo 3-3, 4-5; Lakeland 2-4, 3-6; Merrill 1-5, 2-7; Rhinelander 0-6, 1-8.

WIAA Div. 3 playoff bracket

All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m.

#5 Medford at #4 Onalaska

#8 Hayward at #1 Rice Lake

#6 La Crosse Logan at #3 New Richmond

#7 Sparta at #2 Ashland

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Gilman 41, Greenwood 0

Abbotsford 49, Loyal 22

W.R. Assumption 48, Thorp 8

Owen-Withee 43, Athens 20

Final standings

Abbotsford 7-0, 8-1; Loyal 6-1, 7-2; Gilman 5-2, 7-2; W.R. Assumption 4-3, 4-5; Greenwood 3-4, 4-5; Owen-Withee 2-5, 2-7; Athens 1-6, 2-7; Thorp 0-7, 0-8.

WIAA Div. 7 playoff bracket

All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m., except where noted

#6 Elmwood-Plum City at #3 Gilman

#7 Hurley at #2 Loyal (6 p.m.)

#5 Turtle Lake at #4 Clear Lake

#8 Greenwood at #1 Edgar

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Rib Lake-Prentice 50, Chequamegon 6

Edgar 26, Stratford 20

Tomahawk 20, Marathon 18

Auburndale 42, Whitehall 0 (nc)

Final standings

Edgar 6-0, 9-0; Stratford 5-1, 7-2; Rib Lake-Prentice 4-2, 5-4; Auburndale 3-3, 4-5; Tomahawk 2-4, 4-5; Marathon 1-5, 2-7; Chequamegon 0-6, 1-8.

WIAA Div. 5 playoff bracket

All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m.

#8 Rib Lake-Prentice at #1 Kewaunee

#5 Peshtigo at #4 Southern Door

#6 Bonduel at #3 Colby

#7 Northland Pines at #2 Stratford