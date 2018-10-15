Breaking News

Home / The Star News / Week 9 football scoreboard

Week 9 football scoreboard



Medford's Austin Mientke eludes Ashland tackler Jordan Brennan during an 8-yard gain that picked up a first down during the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-12 loss to the Oredockers. Zach Haynes avoids blocking Brennan in the back on the play. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Brayden Boie stiff-arms a would-be Greenwood tackler during the Pirates' 41-0 blowout homecoming win over the Indians, which secured a first-round home game for Gilman in the WIAA Div. 7 playoffs. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsRib Lake-Prentice's Ashton Keiser scrambles and uses a block by Kai Vedder to score a two-point conversion and give the Hawks an early 8-0 lead over Chequamegon Friday. The Hawks scored 50 first-half points in their 50-6 blowout win that locked up a playoff berth. Photo by David King/The Star News
Mon, 10/15/2018 - 10:26am mattf
Raiders fall short; Hawks and Pirates cruise

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Ashland 28, Medford 12
Antigo 28, Merrill 8
Lakeland 24, Rhinelander 18
Mosinee 48, Wausau East 8 (nc)

Final standings
Ashland 6-0, 8-1; Mosinee 5-1, 7-2; Medford 4-2, 5-4; Antigo 3-3, 4-5; Lakeland 2-4, 3-6; Merrill 1-5, 2-7; Rhinelander 0-6, 1-8.

WIAA Div. 3 playoff bracket
All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m.
#5 Medford at #4 Onalaska
#8 Hayward at #1 Rice Lake
#6 La Crosse Logan at #3 New Richmond
#7 Sparta at #2 Ashland

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Gilman 41, Greenwood 0
Abbotsford 49, Loyal 22
W.R. Assumption 48, Thorp 8
Owen-Withee 43, Athens 20

Final standings
Abbotsford 7-0, 8-1; Loyal 6-1, 7-2; Gilman 5-2, 7-2; W.R. Assumption 4-3, 4-5; Greenwood 3-4, 4-5; Owen-Withee 2-5, 2-7; Athens 1-6, 2-7; Thorp 0-7, 0-8.

WIAA Div. 7 playoff bracket
All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m., except where noted
#6 Elmwood-Plum City at #3 Gilman
#7 Hurley at #2 Loyal (6 p.m.)
#5 Turtle Lake at #4 Clear Lake
#8 Greenwood at #1 Edgar

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Rib Lake-Prentice 50, Chequamegon 6
Edgar 26, Stratford 20
Tomahawk 20, Marathon 18
Auburndale 42, Whitehall 0 (nc)

Final standings
Edgar 6-0, 9-0; Stratford 5-1, 7-2; Rib Lake-Prentice 4-2, 5-4; Auburndale 3-3, 4-5; Tomahawk 2-4, 4-5; Marathon 1-5, 2-7; Chequamegon 0-6, 1-8.

WIAA Div. 5 playoff bracket
All Level 1 games Friday at 7 p.m.
#8 Rib Lake-Prentice at #1 Kewaunee
#5 Peshtigo at #4 Southern Door
#6 Bonduel at #3 Colby
#7 Northland Pines at #2 Stratford

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here