Week 8 football scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Medford 36, Merrill 8

Ashland 28, Rhinelander 6

Mosinee 28, Antigo 7

Lakeland 20, Marquette, Mich. 14 (nc)

Standings

Ashland 5-0, 7-1; Mosinee 5-1, 6-2; Medford, 4-1, 5-3; Antigo 2-3, 3-5; Lakeland 1-4, 3-5; Merrill 1-4, 2-6; Rhinelander 0-5, 1-7.

Oct. 12: Medford at Ashland, Antigo at Merrill, Rhinelander at Lakeland, Wausau East at Mosinee (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Loyal 28, Gilman 11

Abbotsford 49, Athens 6

Greenwood 34, Thorp 8

W.R. Assumption 42, Owen-Withee 12

Standings

Loyal 6-0, 7-1; Abbotsford 6-0, 7-1; Gilman 4-2, 6-2; Greenwood 3-3, 4-4; W.R. Assumption 3-3, 3-5; Athens 1-5, 2-6; Owen-Withee 1-5, 1-7; Thorp 0-6, 0-7.

Oct. 12: Greenwood at Gilman, Loyal at Abbotsford, W.R. Assumption at Thorp, Owen-Withee at Athens.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Edgar 14, Rib Lake-Prentice 0

Stratford 41, Marathon 8

Auburndale 47, Chequamegon 0

Kewaunee 48, Tomahawk 20

Standings

Edgar 5-0, 8-0; Stratford 5-0, 7-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 3-2, 4-4; Auburndale 3-3, 3-5; Tomahawk 1-4, 3-5; Marathon 1-4, 2-6; Chequamegon 0-5, 1-7.

Oct. 12: Chequamegon at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Edgar at Stratford, Marathon at Tomahawk, Auburndale at Whitehall (nc).