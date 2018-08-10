Home / The Star News / Week 8 football scoreboard

Week 8 football scoreboard



Medford's full house backfield of Oscar Poehler, Garrett Hill, Peyton Kuhn and ball carrier Ean Wilson hit the hole during the third quarter of the Raiders' 36-8 win over Merrill at Raider Field. Medford can force a three-way tie for the conference championship by winning Friday at Ashland. Photo at Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Ethan Hahn and Doug Way celebrate Way's 15-yard touchdown catch that put the Raiders up 28-6 with 1:28 left in Friday's third quarter. Way made a nice over-the-shoulder catch in the back of the end zone on a perfect throw by Jobe Miller. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake-Prentice running back Kai Vedder runs through an Edgar tackler during Friday's 14-0 loss to the top-ranked Wildcats. Photo by Casey Krautkramer/The Record-ReviewRib Lake-Prentice defensive back John Henry Hopkins takes off on a sizable interception return during the third quarter of Friday's loss to Edgar. Photo by Casey Krautkramer/The Record-Review
Mon, 10/08/2018 - 9:45am mattf
Raiders still with a shot at GNC title share; Hawks and Pirates battle but fall short

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford 36, Merrill 8
Ashland 28, Rhinelander 6
Mosinee 28, Antigo 7
Lakeland 20, Marquette, Mich. 14 (nc)

Standings
Ashland 5-0, 7-1; Mosinee 5-1, 6-2; Medford, 4-1, 5-3; Antigo 2-3, 3-5; Lakeland 1-4, 3-5; Merrill 1-4, 2-6; Rhinelander 0-5, 1-7.
Oct. 12: Medford at Ashland, Antigo at Merrill, Rhinelander at Lakeland, Wausau East at Mosinee (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Loyal 28, Gilman 11
Abbotsford 49, Athens 6
Greenwood 34, Thorp 8
W.R. Assumption 42, Owen-Withee 12

Standings
Loyal 6-0, 7-1; Abbotsford 6-0, 7-1; Gilman 4-2, 6-2; Greenwood 3-3, 4-4; W.R. Assumption 3-3, 3-5; Athens 1-5, 2-6; Owen-Withee 1-5, 1-7; Thorp 0-6, 0-7.
Oct. 12: Greenwood at Gilman, Loyal at Abbotsford, W.R. Assumption at Thorp, Owen-Withee at Athens.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Edgar 14, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Stratford 41, Marathon 8
Auburndale 47, Chequamegon 0
Kewaunee 48, Tomahawk 20

Standings
Edgar 5-0, 8-0; Stratford 5-0, 7-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 3-2, 4-4; Auburndale 3-3, 3-5; Tomahawk 1-4, 3-5; Marathon 1-4, 2-6; Chequamegon 0-5, 1-7.
Oct. 12: Chequamegon at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Edgar at Stratford, Marathon at Tomahawk, Auburndale at Whitehall (nc).

