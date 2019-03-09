Week 2 football

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Medford (2-0) 42, Chippewa Falls 0

Rhinelander (2-0) 48, Tomahawk 6

Lakeland (2-0) 32, Northland Pines 27

Mosinee (1-1) 37, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Superior 36, Merrill (0-2) 0

Hurley 22, Ashland (0-2) 0

Stratford 55, Antigo (0-2) 0

Sept. 6: Ashland at Medford, Lakeland at Rhinelander, Merrill at Antigo, Wausau East at Mosinee.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Gilman (2-0) 27, Flambeau 0

Greenwood (2-0) 28, Viroqua 14

Abbotsford (2-0), 46, Grantsburg 23

Thorp (1-1), 12, Glenwood City 6

Augusta 18, Athens (1-1) 6

Webster 36, Owen-Withee (0-2) 6

Bangor 41, Loyal (0-2) 0

Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (0-2) 20

Sept. 6: Gilman at Greenwood, Abbotsford at Loyal, Athens at Owen-Withee, Thorp at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Pittsville 50, Rib Lake-Prentice (0-2) 0

Stratford (2-0) 55, Antigo 0

Edgar (2-0) 42, Mauston 0

Auburndale (2-0) 52, Blair-Taylor 14

Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon (0-2) 7

Rhinelander 48, Tomahawk (0-2) 6

Sept. 6: Northland Pines at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Edgar at Auburndale, Tomahawk at Stratford, Sturgeon Bay at Marathon.