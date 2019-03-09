Home / The Star News / Week 2 football

It's all Raiders in the end zone as Blaine Seidl (22) recovers a first-quarter punt that was blocked by teammate Blaze Kesan (2), giving Medford a 14-0 lead in an eventual 42-0 win over Chippewa Falls Friday night. Among those in on the celebration are Dalton Krug (55), Ean Wilson (1), Colton Surek (46), Clay Bowe (58) and Joe Gierl (65). Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Kirklan Thompson drives Flambeau's Ethan Wenker backwards in the opening moments of the Pirates' 27-0 win over Flambeau Friday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Medford, Gilman post second straight shutouts

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford (2-0) 42, Chippewa Falls 0
Rhinelander (2-0) 48, Tomahawk 6
Lakeland (2-0) 32, Northland Pines 27
Mosinee (1-1) 37, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Superior 36, Merrill (0-2) 0
Hurley 22, Ashland (0-2) 0
Stratford 55, Antigo (0-2) 0
Sept. 6: Ashland at Medford, Lakeland at Rhinelander, Merrill at Antigo, Wausau East at Mosinee.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Gilman (2-0) 27, Flambeau 0
Greenwood (2-0) 28, Viroqua 14
Abbotsford (2-0), 46, Grantsburg 23
Thorp (1-1), 12, Glenwood City 6
Augusta 18, Athens (1-1) 6
Webster 36, Owen-Withee (0-2) 6
Bangor 41, Loyal (0-2) 0
Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (0-2) 20
Sept. 6: Gilman at Greenwood, Abbotsford at Loyal, Athens at Owen-Withee, Thorp at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Pittsville 50, Rib Lake-Prentice (0-2) 0
Stratford (2-0) 55, Antigo 0
Edgar (2-0) 42, Mauston 0
Auburndale (2-0) 52, Blair-Taylor 14
Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon (0-2) 7
Rhinelander 48, Tomahawk (0-2) 6
Sept. 6: Northland Pines at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Edgar at Auburndale, Tomahawk at Stratford, Sturgeon Bay at Marathon.

