Two down, one to go in key pre-holiday stretch

A game-long lead slipped out of Rib Lake’s grasp with two minutes left Tuesday, but the Redmen made sure that wasn’t how their game with rival Prentice was going to end.

Zane Schreiner had a quiet night with just four points but the senior made his last two count, hitting a shot in the lane in the final 10 seconds to give Rib Lake a 39-38 win and allow the Redmen to join a three-way tie atop the muddled Marawood North.

It was the fifth straight win overall for the 6-2 Redmen and the team’s second straight last-minute win on its home floor. It sets up a big pre-holiday matchup tonight, Thursday, at Phillips that tips at 7:15 p.m. After Athens’ 54-49 win at Phillips Tuesday, the Redmen, Loggers and Blue Jays all sit at 3-2 in conference play and are a game ahead of 2-3 Prentice and Abbotsford.

“We set up a play and it didn’t go exactly like we drew it up,” Rib Lake head coach Carrie Ewan said of the last shot. “But it worked out. Zane put up the shot, it went in to give us the lead and our defense held on.”

