Two big wins clinch big jump in the standings

The Gilman Pirates’ goal of a top-four finish in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference is more than within reach. It is now there for the taking.

The Pirates assured themselves of a winning conference record Tuesday with an impressive 50-49 home win over Owen-Withee. Their third straight league win came on the heels of a quality road victory at Columbus Catholic Thursday.

Now with a win at Greenwood (4-10, 5-14) on Monday, the Pirates would secure that fourth spot at a minimum in the final conference standings, easily Gilman’s highest finish since the Pirates flipped from the Western to the Eastern Cloverbelt in the 2010-11 season.

Gilman is 9-6 in league play and 12-7 overall. The Pirates have a conference bye on Friday before closing the league schedule at Greenwood.

