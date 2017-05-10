A trio of doubles qualifiers

Stacking the doubles lineup at mid-season had a chance to pay off handsomely as Medford entered Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis sectional with entries in all three doubles flights.

The number-one team of Karlee Batchelder and Lauryn Strick and the number-two team of Mandi Baker and Mariah Leader gave themselves chances to qualify for state competition by advancing from Monday’s subsectional meet at Lakeland. The number-three team of Hailey Kollmansberger and Elaine Schumacher also advanced, seeking to become Medford’s third sectional champion at that flight in four years.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.