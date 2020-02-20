Titans’ wins carry more weight; team state dream fades

The Medford Raiders had enough wins to give second-ranked Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro a run for its money in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional championship wrestling dual meet at Baldwin-Woodville.

Unfortunately, the Raiders just didn’t quite have the points they needed in a 35-28 loss to the Titans, who qualified for their third straight trip to the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament, which will be held March 7 in Madison.

Both teams won seven bouts in the championship dual. The Raiders were unable to make up the six points lost in the one match they had to forfeit and didn’t quite get as many big wins as the Titans did.

“It was a close dual and I commend (the Titans) on their efforts,” Medford head coach Brandon Marcis said. “They’re a well-coached team, very disciplined. Tonight they just got us. I’d like to think that if we wrestled this dual 10 times over, it’d be different every time.

