Time is right for Searles to take jump from youth hockey to varsity

After nearly a decade of coaching at various youth levels, the timing seemingly couldn’t be more perfect for Galen Searles to take on the challenge of coaching hockey at the varsity level.

Searles is taking that next step as Medford’s new boys head hockey coach. He takes over for Ryan Hraby, who stepped down earlier this summer after two seasons in the head position. Medford went 4-43 under his direction.

Jesse Kreiner remains the assistant coach, a position he first filled last season.

Searles is certainly no stranger to the Simek Recreation Center, having served as the rink manager for the past two and a half years. He is a lifelong hockey enthusiast who started playing the game when he was 4 years old while growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and continued playing all the way into adulthood.

“I’ve been coaching kids from 4 years old to 14 years old through the youth levels,” he said. “Now I’m going to be coaching kids 15, 16 and 17. It’s time to go to the next step and to a new level. Now I get to put my twist on things and put my experience to it.”

