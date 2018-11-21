Time for a new group to step into prominent roles

The Medford Raiders have some talented student-athletes on their boys basketball roster and, with five returning letter winners, they’re not extremely inexperienced.

But the 2018-19 season will be the first opportunity for all of the Raiders to take ownership in leadership roles at the varsity level in this sport. That development could be the most fascinating part of watching this season unfold.

“We’ve lost all the players from the last two years that had some success in the playoffs and in the season,” said Ryan Brown, who enters his fourth full season as Medford’s head coach. “All of our captains and leadership are gone. It’s time for new people to step up. These kids were all either at a lower level or they were a sophomore on varsity playing a role versus being ‘the guy.’ It’s something we’re constantly talking about –– leadership, mental toughness and how we’re going to have to kinda work through some of those growing pains of being a younger or less experienced team.”

The Raiders aren’t the only Great Northern Conference team in this position, which leaves a wide-open feel for a title chase that won’t kick into gear until mid-December.

