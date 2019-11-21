Three upperclassmen set to lead; sophomores fill key roles

With a girls basketball varsity roster consisting of just two seniors and one junior, there’s little question where the leadership will need to come from this season for the Medford Raiders.

Third-year head coach Jessica Faude is confident Sierra Hanson, Brynn Rau and Marissa Fronk are up for that task.

It will be a season of growth for the Raiders (12-9 last year), who listed five sophomores and two freshmen on their opening-day roster Tuesday. The team will make mistakes, but it will also learn and improve as the season progresses.

And, if Tuesday’s 44-40 non-conference win over Colby is any indication, the upperclassmen are ready to provide the steadying hand necessary to guide the youngsters through the ups and downs of a long basketball season.

