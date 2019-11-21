Home / The Star News

Three upperclassmen set to lead; sophomores fill key roles



Medford’s Marissa Fronk draws a foul from Colby’s Emma Peavey on a first-half drive to the basket during Tuesday’s 44-40 win. This foul resulted in a made free throw for the Raider junior and was already the third of the game on Peavey. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Rynn Ruesch gets a step on Colby defender Trista Meyer during Tuesday’s season-opening 44-40 win. Ruesch earned honorable mention last season in the Great Northern Conference. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 8:54am mattf

With a girls basketball varsity roster consisting of just two seniors and one junior, there’s little question where the leadership will need to come from this season for the Medford Raiders.
Third-year head coach Jessica Faude is confident Sierra Hanson, Brynn Rau and Marissa Fronk are up for that task.
It will be a season of growth for the Raiders (12-9 last year), who listed five sophomores and two freshmen on their opening-day roster Tuesday. The team will make mistakes, but it will also learn and improve as the season progresses.
And, if Tuesday’s 44-40 non-conference win over Colby is any indication, the upperclassmen are ready to provide the steadying hand necessary to guide the youngsters through the ups and downs of a long basketball season.
