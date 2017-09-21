Home / The Star News / Third place secured with Medford’s 5-2 win at Lakeland

Third place secured with Medford’s 5-2 win at Lakeland



Medford's Mandi Baker finesses a shot back over the net during Friday's number-two doubles match against Rhinelander. Baker and Mariah Leader won this three-set match against Madi Losch and Alexis Prychalla that included two tiebreakers. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News Mariah Leader hustles to catch up to this shot and try to return it during the second set of Friday's number-two doubles match. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/21/2017 - 1:21pm mattf

The Medford Raiders ended the dual-meet portion of their Great Northern Conference girls tennis schedule Tuesday with a 5-2 win at Lakeland that doubles their league win total from a year ago.
At 6-4 in the duals and with 80 points in individual wins, the Raiders are virtually assured of finishing third in the six-team conference once the GNC tournament is completed Saturday. Medford had 77 points last year.
Medford beat Lakeland for the third time this season. Two of those were conference matches. Medford’s wins came with a doubles sweep and victories at number-three and four singles.
