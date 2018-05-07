Home / The Star News / Third-inning rallies are the difference

Third-inning rallies are the difference



Rib Lake’s Alex Patrick dives back into first base ahead of a pickoff throw from Medford’s Nick Retterath during the first inning of game two in Monday’s Legion baseball doubleheader played in Whittlesey. Medford first baseman Ethan Hahn waits for the throw. Patrick reached with a single and eventually moved to second but got no further. Medford won this five-inning game 3-0. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Tristan Haenel scores the first run of game two Monday, sliding by Rib Lake catcher Zane Mencheski who is unable to field a high throw. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
With solid pitching from both sides, the team that took best advantage of the opposition’s mistakes was going to prevail on Monday night.
That team was Medford, who swept a pair of five-inning games from Rib Lake 5-4 and 3-0 in a good Legion baseball doubleheader played at Whittlesey’s Mike Roiger Stadium.
A four-run bottom of the third was the difference for Medford in game one and that inning was the big inning in game two as well. That’s when the home did all of its scoring to complete the sweep.
The wins gave Medford four straight over an eight-day period and improved Post 147’s record to 7-3. Rib Lake is 8-6 heading into a 10-game final stretch that starts on Monday with a home doubleheader against Marathon.
