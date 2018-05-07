Third-inning rallies are the difference

With solid pitching from both sides, the team that took best advantage of the opposition’s mistakes was going to prevail on Monday night.

That team was Medford, who swept a pair of five-inning games from Rib Lake 5-4 and 3-0 in a good Legion baseball doubleheader played at Whittlesey’s Mike Roiger Stadium.

A four-run bottom of the third was the difference for Medford in game one and that inning was the big inning in game two as well. That’s when the home did all of its scoring to complete the sweep.

The wins gave Medford four straight over an eight-day period and improved Post 147’s record to 7-3. Rib Lake is 8-6 heading into a 10-game final stretch that starts on Monday with a home doubleheader against Marathon.

