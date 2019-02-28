They still ‘got this’: Injuries don’t stop Raiders’ drive toward state

If you’ve followed the Medford gymnastics team in recent weeks, you’ve become familiar with the catch phrase, “we got this.”

That motto got tested last week when what was shaping up to be a certain berth in the WIAA Division 2 state meet became not so certain when not one, but two gymnasts went down with injuries in practice as the Raiders prepared for Friday’s sectional meet in Antigo.

“When you take away your key people going into sectionals, in most cases, people would be like, ‘well, we gave it a good run and that’s it,’” head coach Steve Cain said. “But it wasn’t like that. It was like, ‘well let’s take a look at this. What can we do?’”

The Raiders demonstrated what could be done, pulling together to earn that team state berth with a second-place finish in Friday’s meet. In the process, they scored 126.325 points, their third-highest point total of the year, and produced six individual qualifying entries for state.

