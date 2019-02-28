Home / The Star News / They still ‘got this’: Injuries don’t stop Raiders’ drive toward state

They still ‘got this’: Injuries don’t stop Raiders’ drive toward state



The Medford gymnastics team earned the runner-up plaque and a team berth in the WIAA Division 2 state meet following its performance at the sectional meet in Antigo Friday. Team members include (l. to r.) Sughey Hernandez, Brooklyn Bilz, Maddy Wanke, Krista Gollhardt, Makala Ulrich, Megan Wanke and Kara Hudak. Photo submitted by Kari WankeMedford's Megan Wanke set a personal-best score of 8.15 on the balance beam, which tied her for third place at the sectional meet with sister Maddy Wanke and sent both to state as individual qualifiers. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsMedford’s Krista Gollhardt keeps her balance on the beam while earning a score of 7.15 during Friday’s sectional. Photo by Jacob Friede/The Lakeland TimesMedford's Brooklyn Bilz gets some height on this jump during her balance beam routine. Bilz qualified for individual state competition by placing third in Friday's all-around competition. Photo by Jacob Friede/The Lakeland TimesMaddy Wanke received a score of 7.875 during this floor exercise routine at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 Antigo sectional. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News
Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:57am mattf

If you’ve followed the Medford gymnastics team in recent weeks, you’ve become familiar with the catch phrase, “we got this.”
That motto got tested last week when what was shaping up to be a certain berth in the WIAA Division 2 state meet became not so certain when not one, but two gymnasts went down with injuries in practice as the Raiders prepared for Friday’s sectional meet in Antigo.
“When you take away your key people going into sectionals, in most cases, people would be like, ‘well, we gave it a good run and that’s it,’” head coach Steve Cain said. “But it wasn’t like that. It was like, ‘well let’s take a look at this. What can we do?’”
The Raiders demonstrated what could be done, pulling together to earn that team state berth with a second-place finish in Friday’s meet. In the process, they scored 126.325 points, their third-highest point total of the year, and produced six individual qualifying entries for state.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here