They’re never out of it



A headfirst dive by Rib Lake’s Luke Blomberg gets him safely to home plate around the tag from Athens catcher Connor Westfall during the fourth inning of the Redmen’s come-from-behind 8-7 win over the Blue Jays Tuesday afternoon. Blomberg scored the second run on Brock Thiede’s two-run single that made the score 7-3 and jump-started the comeback. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPitcher Nick Gerstberger flips to first baseman Carter Scheitauer to record an easy second out of Tuesday's seventh inning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/09/2019 - 9:48am mattf
Redmen dig out of 7-1 hole, pull into first-place tie

Digging a six-run hole isn’t the ideal way to beat the eighth-ranked team in the state in Division 4 and the two-time defending state champion.
But when you’re averaging over 11.5 runs per game, anything is possible and the Rib Lake Redmen proved it Tuesday in their 8-7 win over the Athens Blue Jays that left the teams tied atop the Marawood North standings at 6-1 with three league games left to play for each team.
That tie will be broken, weather permitting, when they are scheduled to play today, Thursday, at 4:45 p.m. in Athens.
“This one felt good,” Rib Lake senior Zane Schreiner said. “A second one would be even better.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

