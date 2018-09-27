Tenacity and resilience; injury-riddled Raiders dig deep in 3-2 win

The timing for Medford volleyball head coach Cheryl Schreiner’s latest message to the team couldn’t have been more perfectly timed.

With four players watching Tuesday’s non-conference match at Eau Claire Memorial in street clothes due to a variety of ailments, healthy players learning different positions on the fly and the Old Abes starting to pound the ball down the Raiders’ throats in game four, the Raiders had every reason to fold and just move on to the next match.

Instead, they dug in, pulled off an improbable rally from a 21-13 game-four deficit to keep hope alive and won the thrilling fifth game 16-14 to take the match and stun the Old Abes, who were on the verge of sealing the match in sets four and five.

“Resilience and tenacity. Those were our words in practice this week,” Schreiner said after the win. “They really bounced back well tonight as a team. I just thought we really bounced back well. We come out and win that first one with all kinds of gusto but then we drop the next two. For them to come back from the deficit we were in and win that fourth game was huge. For them to come back and win that fourth and take that momentum into the fifth was just huge.”

