Team defense, Cardey’s 37 put Rib Lake in control of North

In a game where most everyone struggled offensively, Katie Cardey did not.

Rib Lake’s high-scoring senior came through in a big way Friday, pumping in a career-high 37 points to lead the Redmen to a 56-40 win over Prentice in the late-season showdown for first place in the Marawood Conference’s North Division.

With the win, Rib Lake improved its Marawood record to 9-2 and widened its North lead over 8-4 Prentice to a game and a half. The Redmen have five league games left, starting with a challenging Friday night crossover home game with Auburndale (6-5). The Redmen also have to travel to Newman Catholic (8-3) next Friday. Rib Lake will be strong favorites to win their remaining North games at Phillips (3-9) Tuesday, at home against Athens (2-9) Feb. 13 and at Chequamegon (0-11) Feb. 15.

Prentice’s four remaining Marawood opponents are Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (6-5), Abbotsford (5-6), Auburndale and Chequamegon.

