Taking aim at Rhinelander



Josh Fredrikson outworks Antigo’s Zander Aros for possession of the ball during Tuesday's first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Misael Polendo Soto takes a shot at close range during the second half of Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Antigo at Stetsonville Elementary School. Polendo Soto’s shot didn’t find its mark, but in the first half, his perfect passes to Sam Hallgren and Cooper Wild led to Medford’s first two goals. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/14/2017 - 9:59am mattf

When it comes to Great Northern Conference boys soccer, there are three teams that will always serve as measuring sticks for the Medford Raiders.
Northland Pines beat the Raiders 3-0 on Aug. 31, but Medford got the Lakeland Thunderbirds 2-1 last Thursday.
Now, after a workmanlike 5-2 win over Antigo Tuesday pushed Medford’s GNC record to 3-1, the Rhinelander Hodags come calling today at Stetsonville Elementary School to complete the first round of 2017 league play.
The Hodags won one first-place battle Tuesday, beating Pines 3-1 in a matchup of 3-0 squads. Now Medford could force a mid-season tie if it can knock off the Hodags today. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
