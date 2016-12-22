Swim/gymnastics roundup: 12/22
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 8:26am mattf
December 22, 2016 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News
A look back at the past week of boys' swimming and gymnastics action for Taylor County teams.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
Swim: Menomonie 101, Medford 44 (nc)
Medford notables: Joey Kraemer, 1st place 100-yard backstroke
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
Swim: Rhinelander 113, Medford 49
UPCOMING ACTION
Swim: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 5:45 p.m.
Swim: Medford at Lakeland, Thursday, Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m.
