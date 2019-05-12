Swim team features experienced core group, raw newcomers

Five graduated boys swimmers have left and five newcomers have taken their spots, keeping program numbers steady and giving fifth-year head coach Shari Bergman a wide range of experience levels.

That’s actually nothing new for Bergman and the Raiders. Since she took over the program in 2016-17 the team annually has had its share of experienced leaders and newcomers wanting to find a sport that fits them and it’s always turned into a group that has its share of fun, works hard and finds ways to get a lot better between November and early February.

That’s the plan again this year as the Raiders embark upon their 2019-20 journey with 11 swimmers on the roster though one key man, junior Abe Miller, will get a late start to his year. The top half of the roster will be counted on to lead and earn as many points as they can while the bottom half learns, improves greatly and, by the end of the season, contributes significantly as well.

“I always sound like a broken record, but it always is a really great group of guys,” Bergman said as the team practiced Monday afternoon ahead of its season-opening dual meet Tuesday at Shawano.

