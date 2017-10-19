Home / The Star News / Sweep sets up grudge match with Antigo

Medford's Lainey Brunner reaches high to tap the volleyball past Tomahawk's Danaca Shore during game two of Tuesday's sweep. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/19/2017 - 10:37am mattf

If there were any jitters to start the volleyball post-season, the Medford Raiders didn’t show them Tuesday in a 3-0 sweep over the sixth-seeded Tomahawk Hatchets at Raider Hall.
The third-seeded Raiders improved to 21-13 for the season by simply coming out swinging. With kills coming from six different sources and just 12 hitting errors as a team in 107 attempts (.271 attack percentage), the Raiders were only threatened once in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
The win sends Medford to a regional semifinal matchup at second-seeded Antigo tonight, Thursday. The Red Robins easily swept seventh-seeded Lakeland Tuesday. The teams split their Great Northern Conference matches in the regular season and tied for second in the GNC at 8-4.
“I’m really happy with the way they came in and attacked it,” head coach Cheryl Schreiner said of Tuesday’s performance.
