Home / The Star News

Survive and advance



Medford’s Marissa Fronk squeezes through the gap between Rice Lake defenders Brynn Olson (31) and Jordan Roethel during the second half of Tuesday’s 50-40 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional first-round game. Rice Lake’s zone defense gave the Raiders fits during the game, but the Raiders did just enough to beat it and move on to a Friday game at Onalaska. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRynn Ruesch reacts to Marissa Fronk scoring and getting fouled on the previously-pictured drive, which gave Medford a 44-38 lead with 1:52 left. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider sophomore Laurissa Klapatauskas drives to her left and scores, giving Medford a 35-32 second-half lead Tuesday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 8:50am mattf
Medford gets plays it needs late to move on

For nearly 30 minutes in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional opener, the Medford Raiders were stonewalled by Rice Lake’s size and zone defense. A switch to their own zone defense in the second half, however, was key to the Raiders finally busting loose and keeping their season alive with a 50-40 win at Raider Hall.
It wasn’t easy, but the seventh-seeded Raiders improved to 17-6 and advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal at 17-5 and second-seeded Onalaska, earning the program’s first post-season win since 2016.
“It was a battle,” head coach Jessica Faude said. “I think the energy in the gym kind of hurt us a little because we got ourselves playing a little faster, a little bit not as composed with our offense. I think with their size we were a little intimidated at first. We weren’t running our zone offense. But when we ran it in the second half, we got good looks and made things happen.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here