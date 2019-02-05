Surging into the lead

The Gilman Pirates have often been in contention for a softball conference title in the past two decades, whether they played on the Eastern or Western side of the Cloverbelt Conference.

But rarely has the opportunity to win a championship been this clear as the regular season hits the home stretch.

With doubleheader sweeps over Owen-Withee Tuesday and Spencer Friday, the Pirates have surged to a 6-0 Eastern Cloverbelt record. Their eight straight wins put them at 9-2 overall. They sit a game ahead of 5-1 Greenwood in conference play, who as luck would have it, Gilman visits for a big ECC doubleheader that starts at 4 p.m. on Friday.

First, the Pirates host Colby-Abbotsford today, Thursday, in a 5 p.m. make-up date.

