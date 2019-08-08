Sullivan takes baton as Raiders' next track head coach

It will seem strange next spring to not see or hear Mike Bub making the rounds at a Medford Raiders’ track and field meet after his 33 years on the coaching staff, but Shawn Sullivan has been preparing for the time he decided to step down.

And now is that time.

Sullivan, a five-year assistant on the high school staff, has taken over as Medford’s track and field head coach. The hiring signals a new chapter for the program, which has done so well, especially on the girls’ side, in the last couple of decades behind the leadership of coaches like Bub and Medford Athletic Hall of Famer Lois Giese.

Bub had held the title of head coach since the 2014 season.

“I am very excited,” Sullivan said. “Mike Bub has been a great coach and a great mentor, but he kept telling us he wasn’t going to do this forever. At this point in my life with two of our boys still in high school, it worked out well.”

