Successful day for locals at WIAA cross country meet
DIVISION 2 BOYS
Team results
1. Valders, 60
2. Dodgeville-Mineral Point, 99
3. Port Washington, 116
4. Notre Dame, 122
5. La Crosse Logan, 193
6. McFarland, 196
7. Jefferson, 213
8. Lakeland, 222
9. Medford, 242
10. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 257
11. East Troy, 261
12. Wisconsin Lutheran, 269
13. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 286
14. Grafton, 288
15. Osceola, 308
16. Saint Croix Central, 348
State champion: Kavanaugh FitzPatrick, Lakeland, 15:52.88
Medford’s Trey Ulrich is medalist with 7th-place time of 16:30.96. Highest finish ever for a Medford runner.
The rest of the Raiders: 58. Derek Rudolph, 17:30.11; 69. Ray Zirngible, 17:43.21; 122. Austin Shaw, 18:31.17; 127. Mason Rudolph, 18:36.45; 131. Nic Doriot, 18:39.14; 143. Kyle Petrick, 19:14.39.
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
Medford’s Alicia Kawa finishes 27th out of 150 runners in a time of 20:22.27.
Dana Feyen of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau is the state champion with a time of 18:39.68.
Waupaca sectional champion Freedom win the state team championship (68). Lakeland finishes 9th (218).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore finishes 28th out of 151 runners in a time of 20:42.12.
Marissa Ellenbecker of Edgar is the state champion with a time of 18:56.33.
Dodgeland wins the team championship with 56 points. Auburndale is 4th (114), Phillips is 11th (277) and Chequamegon is 15th (326).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
Prentice-Rib Lake’s Adam Dums finishes 48th out of 151 runners in a time of 17:40.47, the fastest state time for a Hawk since co-op started in 2007.
David Vannucchi of Onalaska Luther is the state champion with a time of 15:54.83.
Durand wins the team championship with 79 points. Assumption is 10th (222) and Phillips is 11th (244).