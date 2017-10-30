Home / The Star News / Successful day for locals at WIAA cross country meet

Medford's Trey Ulrich gives everything he has to hold off Monroe's Drake Ingold in the last 150 meters of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state cross country race. Ulrich not only beat Ingold, he picked off another runner before the finish line to finish seventh. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Alicia Kawa gets off to a fast start in the WIAA Division 2 girls state race. She would go on to place 27th. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake' Serena Moore finds some space among the front pack of runners a little more than a mile into the WIAA Division 3 girls race. She finished 28th in 20:42.12. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Adam Dums jockey for position about three-quarters of a mile into Saturday's WIAA Division 3 boys race at Wisconsin Rapids. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
DIVISION 2 BOYS
Team results
1. Valders, 60
2. Dodgeville-Mineral Point, 99
3. Port Washington, 116
4. Notre Dame, 122
5. La Crosse Logan, 193
6. McFarland, 196
7. Jefferson, 213
8. Lakeland, 222
9. Medford, 242
10. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 257
11. East Troy, 261
12. Wisconsin Lutheran, 269
13. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 286
14. Grafton, 288
15. Osceola, 308
16. Saint Croix Central, 348
State champion: Kavanaugh FitzPatrick, Lakeland, 15:52.88
Medford’s Trey Ulrich is medalist with 7th-place time of 16:30.96. Highest finish ever for a Medford runner.
The rest of the Raiders: 58. Derek Rudolph, 17:30.11; 69. Ray Zirngible, 17:43.21; 122. Austin Shaw, 18:31.17; 127. Mason Rudolph, 18:36.45; 131. Nic Doriot, 18:39.14; 143. Kyle Petrick, 19:14.39.

DIVISION 2 GIRLS
Medford’s Alicia Kawa finishes 27th out of 150 runners in a time of 20:22.27.
Dana Feyen of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau is the state champion with a time of 18:39.68.
Waupaca sectional champion Freedom win the state team championship (68). Lakeland finishes 9th (218).

DIVISION 3 GIRLS
Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore finishes 28th out of 151 runners in a time of 20:42.12.
Marissa Ellenbecker of Edgar is the state champion with a time of 18:56.33.
Dodgeland wins the team championship with 56 points. Auburndale is 4th (114), Phillips is 11th (277) and Chequamegon is 15th (326).

DIVISION 3 BOYS
Prentice-Rib Lake’s Adam Dums finishes 48th out of 151 runners in a time of 17:40.47, the fastest state time for a Hawk since co-op started in 2007.
David Vannucchi of Onalaska Luther is the state champion with a time of 15:54.83.
Durand wins the team championship with 79 points. Assumption is 10th (222) and Phillips is 11th (244).

