Home / The Star News

A STRONG FINISH TO A MEMORABLE FALL



Medford swimmers Maddie Williams, Kami Razink, Faith Piller, Morgan Ball, Lacey Brandner and Erin Bergman are joined by their adopted mascot for this year Lightning McQueen before Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state swim meet in Madison. Bergman, Piller, Ball and Razink competed in the 200-yard medley relay with Williams and Brandner serving as alternates. Bergman also swam in the 100-yard backstroke. Photo by Betsy BerendsMedford’s Erin Bergman reached the awards podium Friday, earning a sixth-place medal with her time of 59.0 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsMaddie Williams, Lacey Brandner, Kami Razink, Faith Piller, Morgan Ball and Erin Bergman have some fun during their warm-up time Friday in the UW Natatorium pool. Photo by Betsy Berends
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 8:58am mattf
Medford swimmers cap season with 6th, 16th in Madison

The annual goal for the Medford Raiders under head coach Betsy Berends is to get girls to the WIAA Division 2 state swim meet. Once they earn their spot or spots at the UW Natatorium in Madison, whatever happens, happens.
What happened Friday was solid races by the 200-yard medley relay team and Erin Bergman, who took sixth place in the 100-yard backstroke, marking the junior’s third straight podium finish in the event at state.
For the Raiders that was a great way to end a fine 2019 fall season.
“It was a great meet,” Berends said. “The girls swam well. We didn’t cut any time this meet but after the drops we had last week (at the sectional), I wasn’t expecting too much. Erin was able to maintain sixth place for another podium finish. The relay team looked amazing. Their exchanges and turns were spot on, which is what we had been working on all season.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here