Statement is made in another dominant victory

For the first time this season, the Medford Raiders went three and out on their first possession of a football game Friday night.

Rhinelander’s momentum, however, went no further than that in the Raiders’ dominant 39-14 homecoming victory in a mid-season battle of state-ranked Great Northern Conference unbeatens.

The Hodags muffed the punt after they stopped Medford’s first drive, Raider Emett Grunwald recovered on the 9-yard line and Ean Wilson scored one play later to put Medford in front. The Raiders scored on their next three possessions, forced another turnover and completely shut down a Hodag rushing attack that had averaged 284 yards per game in the season’s first four games.

At 3-0 in the GNC and 5-0 overall with four consecutive blowout victories and the third spot in this week’s Division 3 state rankings, the message is growing stronger each week that these Raiders are for real.

