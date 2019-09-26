Home / The Star News / Statement is made in another dominant victory

Ean Wilson uses a block form Doug Way and bounces outside for 20 yards on a first-quarter carry during Medford's 39-14 homecoming win over Rhinelander Friday. Wilson had 222 yards on 35 carries and four touchdowns in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Doug Way (84) makes the tackle and Colton Surek jars the ball loose from Rhinelander running back Drake Martin for a first-quarter fumble that was recovered by Raider Clay Bowe and set up the team’s third touchdown in Medford’s 39-14 win over the Hodags. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford runs a two-point conversion into the smoke left by cannon fire after a third-quarter touchdown. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/26/2019

For the first time this season, the Medford Raiders went three and out on their first possession of a football game Friday night.
Rhinelander’s momentum, however, went no further than that in the Raiders’ dominant 39-14 homecoming victory in a mid-season battle of state-ranked Great Northern Conference unbeatens.
The Hodags muffed the punt after they stopped Medford’s first drive, Raider Emett Grunwald recovered on the 9-yard line and Ean Wilson scored one play later to put Medford in front. The Raiders scored on their next three possessions, forced another turnover and completely shut down a Hodag rushing attack that had averaged 284 yards per game in the season’s first four games.
At 3-0 in the GNC and 5-0 overall with four consecutive blowout victories and the third spot in this week’s Division 3 state rankings, the message is growing stronger each week that these Raiders are for real.
