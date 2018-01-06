State track and field championships start today

The Medford Raiders, Rib Lake Redmen and Gilman Pirates all will be represented at the WIAA state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse Friday and Saturday, June 1-2.

Division 2-3 competition starts at 3 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Follow @mattfreymedford on Twitter for updates on local student-athletes. The schedule for those athletes follows.

Friday, June 1

Medford competitors: Zech Lewandowski in wheelchair shot put, 9:30 a.m.; Sami Stolp in girls long jump, the girls 3,200 meter relay team, Victor Rinaldi in boys 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, Trey Ulrich in boys 1,600-meter run, the boys 800-meter relay team, Hunter Brandner in the 400-meter and 200-meter dashes and Alicia Kawa in the girls 3,200-meter run.

Rib Lake competitors: The girls 3,200-meter relay team, the boys 400-meter relay team and the boys 1,600-meter relay team.

Gilman: Evelyn Fryza will compete in the girls shot put, which will take place Friday evening after the Div. 2 girls competition (which starts at 3 p.m.) is finished.

Saturday, June 2

Medford: Sami Stolp in the girls triple jump, Zech Lewandowski in wheelchair 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, Lauren Meyer in the the girls 800-meter run and the finals for the boys 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and 800-meter relay.

Rib Lake: John Henry Hopkins in the boys long jump, Emily Espinoza in the girls 800-meter run and finals for the boys 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays.