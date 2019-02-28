State champion: Rau dominates 220-pound field in Madison

A third-place finish at the previous weekend’s sectional may have moved Medford’s Jake Rau to an underdog status going into the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament.

But head coach Brandon Marcis had been insisting for weeks that his 220-pound standout was wrestling like a champion and on Saturday, Rau proved him right.

Rau became Medford’s first state champion in 15 years when he defeated senior Jackson Linsmeier of Valders 4-2 in the title match at the Kohl Center in Madison. As he done throughout his four matches at the state tournament, Rau controlled the match from start to finish, only allowing a late stalling point and an escape.

“It means all the hard work paid off,” said Rau, a junior who finished the year with a 35-2 record.

