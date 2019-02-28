Home / The Star News / State champion: Rau dominates 220-pound field in Madison

State champion: Rau dominates 220-pound field in Madison



The official raises Jake Rau's arm signifying victory following his 4-2 win over Valders' Jackson Linsmeier in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 220-pound state championship match in Madison. Rau is Medford's first state wrestling champion since 2004. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record GleanerJake Rau holds off a shot by Valders' Jackson Linsmeier during Saturday's state championship bout. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record GleanerMedford’s Jake Rau gets a near fall to complete a big five-point move that was the difference in his 6-3 win over St. Croix Central’s Ryan Larson, a defending state champion, during their 220-pound semifinal Friday night in Madison. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJake Rau closes in on a pin in his first-round state match Thursday against Trevor Daffinson of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:40am mattf

A third-place finish at the previous weekend’s sectional may have moved Medford’s Jake Rau to an underdog status going into the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament.
But head coach Brandon Marcis had been insisting for weeks that his 220-pound standout was wrestling like a champion and on Saturday, Rau proved him right.
Rau became Medford’s first state champion in 15 years when he defeated senior Jackson Linsmeier of Valders 4-2 in the title match at the Kohl Center in Madison. As he done throughout his four matches at the state tournament, Rau controlled the match from start to finish, only allowing a late stalling point and an escape.
“It means all the hard work paid off,” said Rau, a junior who finished the year with a 35-2 record.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here