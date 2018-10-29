Home / The Star News / State CC: Medford girls bring home D2 state title; Moore 29th in D3

The WIAA Division 2 state cross country champion Medford Raiders. Team members include (l. to r.) alternates Megan Kloth and Ellee Grunwald, Paige Brandner, Alexis Fleegel, Jennifer Kahn, Alicia Kawa, Franny Seidel, Lauren Meyer, Grace Kelley and (front) coaches Sherry Meyer and Kevin Wellman. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Grace Kelley looks strong early and keeps it up throughout the entire Division 2 race as she finished 24th out of 152 runners in a season-best 19:57.5. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider senior Lauren Meyer keeps her eyes on what's ahead a little over a mile into Saturday's race. Teammate Alexis Fleegel isn't far behind. Meyer finished 65th and Fleegel 79th. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake sophomore Serena Moore looks to make a move past Poynette's Katelyn Chadwick a little more than a mile into Saturday's WIAA Division 3 girls championship race in Wisconsin Rapids. Moore finished 29th out of 152 runners in 20:22.6. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Community celebration for Raiders Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in MASH M-Room

WIAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Girls Division 2
1. MEDFORD, 106
2. Freedom, 115
3. G.B. Notre Dame, 118
4. Plymouth, 133
5. Shorewood, 135
6. Winneconne, 196
7. Jefferson, 201
8. Lakeland, 209
9. Wisconsin Dells, 230
10. Hayward, 241
11. Lake Mills, 253
12. Grafton, 256
13. Osceola, 259
14. Martin Luther, 272
15. Platteville, 297
16. Mount Horeb, 337
MEDFORD WINS SCHOOL’S FIRST WIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Individual champion: Leah Kralovetz, Denmark, 17:46.7
Medford results: 17. Alicia Kawa, 19:44.4; 19. Franny Seidel, 19:52.6; 24. Grace Kelley, 19:57.5; 54. Jennifer Kahn, 20:40.5; 65. Lauren Meyer, 20:51.4; 79. Alexis Fleegel, 21:01.5; 112. Paige Brandner, 21:42.7.

Girls Division 3
1. Lancaster, 74
2. Auburndale, 91
3. Dodgeland, 147
4. Rosholt, 147
5. Oostburg, 151
6. Marshall, 199
7. Boscobel, 214
8. Cashton, 231
9. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 243
10. Weyauwega-Fremont, 250
11. Bonduel, 251
12. Durand, 264
13. Glenwood City, 266
14. McDonell Central Catholic, 281
15. Cameron, 296
16. Phillips, 350
Individual champion: Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:06.4
Serena Moore, Prentice-Rib Lake, finished 29th, 20:22.6.

