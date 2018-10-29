State CC: Medford girls bring home D2 state title; Moore 29th in D3
WIAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Girls Division 2
1. MEDFORD, 106
2. Freedom, 115
3. G.B. Notre Dame, 118
4. Plymouth, 133
5. Shorewood, 135
6. Winneconne, 196
7. Jefferson, 201
8. Lakeland, 209
9. Wisconsin Dells, 230
10. Hayward, 241
11. Lake Mills, 253
12. Grafton, 256
13. Osceola, 259
14. Martin Luther, 272
15. Platteville, 297
16. Mount Horeb, 337
MEDFORD WINS SCHOOL’S FIRST WIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Individual champion: Leah Kralovetz, Denmark, 17:46.7
Medford results: 17. Alicia Kawa, 19:44.4; 19. Franny Seidel, 19:52.6; 24. Grace Kelley, 19:57.5; 54. Jennifer Kahn, 20:40.5; 65. Lauren Meyer, 20:51.4; 79. Alexis Fleegel, 21:01.5; 112. Paige Brandner, 21:42.7.
Girls Division 3
1. Lancaster, 74
2. Auburndale, 91
3. Dodgeland, 147
4. Rosholt, 147
5. Oostburg, 151
6. Marshall, 199
7. Boscobel, 214
8. Cashton, 231
9. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 243
10. Weyauwega-Fremont, 250
11. Bonduel, 251
12. Durand, 264
13. Glenwood City, 266
14. McDonell Central Catholic, 281
15. Cameron, 296
16. Phillips, 350
Individual champion: Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:06.4
Serena Moore, Prentice-Rib Lake, finished 29th, 20:22.6.