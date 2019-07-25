Sova gets three wins; Team Wisconsin wins national title

Rachel Sova of Medford played a role in a historic first for Wisconsin wrestling.

Sova, who will start her eighth grade year at Medford Area Middle School this fall, was part of Team Wisconsin, which won the inaugural 14U Girls National Dual tournament, held in Tulsa, Okla. on June 21. Wisconsin went 6-0 in the round-robin event with Sova going 3-3 in her matches at 97 and 101 pounds.

The daughter of Chuck and Gwen Sova, Rachel has been wrestling since second grade and has made a name for herself in the state with several appearances in the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s Kids Folkstyle State Tournament, including a state championship this past March in her 95-pound weight class and a runner-up finish the previous year.

The trip to Oklahoma was by far the longest Sova has ever taken to wrestle, but she said it turned out to be one of her best experiences.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.