Solid end to the GNC tennis season

With a third-place team standing virtually assured before the meet even started, individual awards were the big prizes the Medford Raiders were after at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference tennis tournament.

Those goals were achieved in five of seven flights.

All three of Medford’s doubles teams finished second and earned All-GNC second-team honors, while juniors Grace Geiger and Lilly Brost placed third and earned honorable mention at number-three and number-four singles. Junior Megan Payne and sophomore Kailee Mann each won a match in the top two singles flights.

Antigo outscored Rhinelander 35-32 in the meet to clinch its first-ever league title with 159 total points for the season, seven more than the Hodags. Medford added 20 points to finish with 100 points, 30 more than Lakeland.

