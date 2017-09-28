Home / The Star News / Solid end to the GNC tennis season

Solid end to the GNC tennis season



Medford's Mandi Baker serves, while Mariah Leader is ready to react to a return during number-two doubles action at Saturday's Great Northern Conference girls tennis meet. Baker and Leader placed second in their flight. Photo by Laura Harvey/Antigo Daily Journal
Thu, 09/28/2017 - 9:52am mattf

With a third-place team standing virtually assured before the meet even started, individual awards were the big prizes the Medford Raiders were after at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference tennis tournament.
Those goals were achieved in five of seven flights.
All three of Medford’s doubles teams finished second and earned All-GNC second-team honors, while juniors Grace Geiger and Lilly Brost placed third and earned honorable mention at number-three and number-four singles. Junior Megan Payne and sophomore Kailee Mann each won a match in the top two singles flights.
Antigo outscored Rhinelander 35-32 in the meet to clinch its first-ever league title with 159 total points for the season, seven more than the Hodags. Medford added 20 points to finish with 100 points, 30 more than Lakeland.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here