Softball: Gilman scores nine unanswered to beat Plum City 9-2

Playoff openers have proven to be no sweat for the Gilman softball team.

Now the big one looms.

Kasee Burton struck out eight in a complete game effort and the Pirates scored nine unanswered runs to beat the Plum City Blue Devils 9-2 in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal on a mild afternoon in Gilman.

Trailing 2-1 after one, Montana Birkenholz nearly blasted a two-run homer to left-center, instead settling for a double at the base of the fence, to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Birkenholz scored on a passed ball and Taylor Hendricks singled home Grace Grunseth to make it 4-2.

Three-seed Gilman (12-11) steadily widened the lead to win its playoff opener for the 14th straight year.

“It was definitely a team win. We’re back where we want to be,” said Brian Phelps, Gilman head coach.

But for all that early postseason success, the Pirates haven’t been to sectionals since 2008. They’ve reached, and lost, eight straight regional finals.

The Pirates will have the chance to put that streak to rest tomorrow, Thursday, in a regional final against two-seed Pepin/Alma, which downed Clear Lake 13-1 on Wednesday.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. in Pepin.

After giving up three hits and two runs, both unearned, in the top of the first, Burton settled down to retire 13 straight hitters, including striking out the side in the second. The excellent outing lowered the junior’s ERA from 6.22 to 5.77 and secured her 10th pitching win of the season.

“They came out and hit the ball. Then we started mixing some spots and we started mixing a change up in and we got them a little off balance,” Phelps said.

Freshman Grunseth doubled twice and drove in three runs in her third straight multi-hit game.

Nine-hitter Montana Birkenholz, the ‘second leadoff’, went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs. The freshman has nine hits, seven for extra bases, in her last four games.

“Right now, the way she’s hitting, I’d love to move her up, but I don’t want to screw her up,” Phelps said.

Birkenholz looped a single into shallow right to score Cooper Sherfield in the bottom of the third, sparking what turned into a four-run inning. Grunseth scorched a single back up the middle to plate two runs and Citory Oberle collected her career-high 17th RBI on a single past diving Plum City shortstop Bekah Henn.

Grunseth doubled home Amelia Olson for Gilman’s last run in the fifth.

Six-seed Plum City’s (6-18) big-swinging catcher, Ellie Funk, went 2 for 3 and scored in the first inning. The senior entered Wednesday leading the Blue Devils in batting average (.452), home runs (8) and RBI (23).

The Blue Devils finished with five hits.

Pepin/Alma awaits

Tomorrow's regional final was moved up a day to accomodate Gilman's senior graduation, scheduled for Friday night.

Phelps wants to see his young squad - there are only three seniors on Gilman's 22-player roster - play loose against the Eagles, who tied for third in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

"I think we just have to go play our game. We have to go down and just play Pirates fastpitch and play the way we’ve been playing," he said. "Play loose and have fun and what happens, happens. We really can’t control that."

Pepin/Alma swept Plum City 9-5, 10-0 and 11-6 during the regular season.

To view the full WIAA Division 5 playoff bracket, head here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div5_Sec1_4.html