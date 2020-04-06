Home / The Star News

Smola tournament is a weekend hit



It was time to get out and play again for 12 teams who took part in the first Zach Smola Memorial Softball Tournament, held Thursday through Sunday at Cindy’s Bar and Grill just outside of Medford. Above, Nick Storck of the Jason Smola Trucking team (Zach’s Cats) lofts an underhand pitch during play Saturday afternoon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsShortstop Donnie Kroeplin of eventual third-place finisher Bad Habits flips to the second baseman for an out during a 17-7 Saturday afternoon win over R’Treat. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsTodd Mann of the Jason Smola Trucking team (Zach’s Cats) takes a healthy cut during the team’s loss to eventual runner-up Catt Memorial during play Saturday afternoon at the Zach Smola Memorial Softball Tournament. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 8:34am mattf

Whether it was the chance to remember a young man gone too soon, the chance to get out and play some ball or simply the chance to get outside and see some friendly faces, the first Zach Smola Memorial Softball Tournament was a popular place to be.
The 12-team, double-elimination co-ed tournament took place Thursday through Sunday at Cindy’s Bar and Grill just west of Medford with a few games also taking place in Holway on Saturday.
A Wausau-based team, Defiance, won the championship game, beating Catt Memorial based out of the Eau Claire area. The rest of the teams were filled with players mostly from nearby locales with Bad Habits finishing third and MZB Outdoors taking fourth.
Zach Smola died Nov. 9, 2019 at the age of 22 in an automobile accident. The tournament was planned and organized over the previous few months by friends and family members. Smola was a 2015 graduate of Medford Area Senior High.
