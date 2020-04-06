Smola tournament is a weekend hit

Whether it was the chance to remember a young man gone too soon, the chance to get out and play some ball or simply the chance to get outside and see some friendly faces, the first Zach Smola Memorial Softball Tournament was a popular place to be.

The 12-team, double-elimination co-ed tournament took place Thursday through Sunday at Cindy’s Bar and Grill just west of Medford with a few games also taking place in Holway on Saturday.

A Wausau-based team, Defiance, won the championship game, beating Catt Memorial based out of the Eau Claire area. The rest of the teams were filled with players mostly from nearby locales with Bad Habits finishing third and MZB Outdoors taking fourth.

Zach Smola died Nov. 9, 2019 at the age of 22 in an automobile accident. The tournament was planned and organized over the previous few months by friends and family members. Smola was a 2015 graduate of Medford Area Senior High.

