As a result of Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order issued Friday to close all public and private schools due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, all spring sports activities in Wisconsin schools are suspended until Monday, April 6 at the earliest.

The closures became mandatory statewide at the end of school day Wednesday. Consistent with Gov. Evers’ announcement, all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended. In addition, schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes.

Coaches may provide individual workouts virtually, but shall not encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.

At the high school level, track and field were the only practices that were in progress at the time of the governor’s order Friday and some indoor meets had been scheduled around the area for this week. Those are all canceled.

