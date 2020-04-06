Home / The Star News

Shutdown Snapshots



Gilman’s Cody Rosemeyer (l.) and Cody Hodowanic complete the final handoff of their WIAA Division 3 state championship run in the 1,600-meter relay on June 4, 2011. Travis Gallick and Corey Tallier put Gilman in the lead and Rosemeyer and Hodowanic finished off a Division 3 record run of 3:23.55. File photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Daniel Petkau soars toward the landing pit during the triple jump finals at the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse on June 3, 2011. Petkau’s jump of 47 feet, 0.5 inches in the preliminaries gave him the state championship. File photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 8:29am mattf
Division 3 gold

This weekend marks another spot in the calendar where we wonder what could have been.
The WIAA state track and field championships would have been held for the 125th time and would have celebrated its 31st year at UW-La Crosse. It’s a beautiful location with the bluffs overlooking the facility, which was significantly upgraded in 2008-09 making it much more spectator and user friendly.
It’s a lot of fun bumping into so many sports friends from around the state, whether they’re coaches, athletes, officials and other media members. It is also a lot of work running from event to event getting the shots and stories for our entire family of newspapers under the Central Wisconsin News umbrella. Falling asleep is never a problem after returning home on Saturday night.
And, it’s always filled with athletic performances by kids that make your jaw drop.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here