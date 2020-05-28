Shutdown Snapshots

WIAA tournament softball should have been one of the highlights in this week’s sports pages.

So we’ll make it a highlight.

There’s never been a softball season in Rib Lake as successful as the 2004 season was. The Lady Redmen went 10-3 in a strong 14-team Marawood Conference and wound up earning the program’s first and only berth in the WIAA state tournament, finishing 15-5 overall under third-year head coach Craig Scheithauer.

A crucial win along the way came in the Division 4 regional final against cross-county foe Gilman on a cool late May afternoon in Rib Lake.

