Shutdown Snapshots

Sports editors of local newspapers often look forward to WIAA tournament times because that’s usually where the stories that become legendary in the communities you cover are produced.

It can also be a time that’s dreaded because you feel the urge to be everywhere when you simply can’t be.

A time of craziness that’s most memorable to me occurred in the spring of 2006. In fact, it will take two weeks to revisit the height of that stretch of madness.

The second halves of May are always insane at the sports desk. Memorial Day adds to the difficulty. It’s a great holiday and the day off is appreciated, but it always puts me behind the Wednesday deadline clock as it occurs at the peak of tournament time.

In 2006, the day after Memorial Day featured baseball regional semifinals in Medford and Rib Lake, but the home teams were heavy favorites in both and the bigger stories figured to be softball sectionals featuring Medford and Gilman, both of whom, shall we say, “had a shot.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.