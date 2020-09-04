The cost of Jordan Zimmermann’s current five-year contract with the Detroit Tigers –– $110 million. The worth of having Jeff Ziembo of Ziembo Plumbing and Heating fix your furnace in the dead of winter or take care of a leaky pipe in a pinch –– priceless.

Just as he and the Rib Lake Redmen did in May of 2004, Ziembo wins! (though his bank account may argue differently).

Nothing in sports says spring quite like opening day for your favorite Major League Baseball team. It’s a day that, obviously, hasn’t happened yet in 2020 and, even when it does, it’s not going to feel like it normally does as the possibility the first games will be played in front of no fans still exists due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the MLB on hiatus, here’s one of the closest local links to it I can remember.

