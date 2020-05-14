Shutdown Snapshot

This game was so much fun to cover in the moment. Looking at the statistics 16-plus years later, you gain more appreciation for how mind-boggling it was.

With 9-1 and seventh-ranked Medford facing 10-0 and fourth-ranked Mosinee on Nov. 1, 2003 in Level 2 of WIAA Division 3 football playoffs, the pre-game build-up needed no help. The two programs hadn’t faced each other since 1995, but the rivalry between conference foes in the 1960s and 1970s and week-two non-conference foes through the 1980s and early ’90s hadn’t gone away.

The other intriguing angle was the approaches the teams used offensively. Would Mosinee be too quick for Medford with one of the state’s best passing games? Could the Raiders pound the Indians into submission with their physicality, especially with fullback Jake Bucki returning from injury?

