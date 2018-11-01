Shutdown defense nets two more big road wins

The Medford Raiders are living proof right now that good defense will win basketball games.

The Raiders shot just 31.1 percent from the field Tuesday, yet they never trailed in a 54-49 win at Wausau West because they held the Warriors to a similar 35.7 percent success rate from the field, they scored 22 points off 17 West turnovers, they had a 35-27 advantage on the boards and they got to the free throw line 30 times, making 20.

But the catalyst for Medford’s recent 4-1 run that has gotten the Raiders back to .500 has been the defense, which has allowed just 49.8 points per game in this stretch.

“I just love the toughness of this team,” head coach Ryan Brown said of his now 5-5 Raiders. “They really enjoy playing defense. Since we’ve gone to switching defense, it’s kept their energy levels up the whole game. When we’ve needed stops, we’ve gotten them.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.