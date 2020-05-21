Shot to play with Pointers is chance Ewan can’t pass up

His high school basketball career came to an unexpected and unfortunate end, but a new beginning is on the horizon, and Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan couldn’t be more excited.

In April, UW-Stevens Point added the two-time All-Marawood North Player of the Year, three-time first-team all-conference choice and honorable mention choice to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team to its recruiting class for next year.

It was a process that came as a bit of a surprise, but for Ewan, it couldn’t have worked out any better.

