Shaw runs well, finds adventure Down Under

Not being one to shy away from a little adventure, Austin Shaw may have represented the perfect choice to take part in a trip with fellow American cross country runners to the Land Down Under.

Shaw, who will begin his junior year at Medford Area Senior High this fall, was a member of the Down Under Sports USA cross country team that competed in the June 30 Gold Coast 5.7K Airport Fun Run, one of several races in the two-day Gold Coast Marathon event.

While the trip was centered on cross country, Shaw said the chance to explore a foreign city and take part in adventures like sky diving with fellow teens who, like him made the trip on their own, made the trip worth every penny he had to raise to make it happen.

“It’s definitely something I was extremely glad for,” Shaw said Tuesday. “I’m extremely thankful to everyone who supported me. I definitely could not have done it without them.”

